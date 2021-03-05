Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Update

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the January 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.0 days.

Shares of LOIMF stock remained flat at $$26.66 during trading hours on Friday. Loomis AB has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. The company operates through a network of approximately 400 branches in 20 countries.

