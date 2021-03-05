Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.00464545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00068892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00077603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00082261 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.00458083 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

