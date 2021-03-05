LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Up 7%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. 162,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 308,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $124.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.25). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. As a group, analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 372,070 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

