LTO Network Price Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $100.72 million and approximately $11.98 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LTO Network has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.30 or 0.00758580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00025913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00043256 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,255,239 coins and its circulating supply is 274,231,201 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.