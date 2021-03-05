Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of LL stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 191,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,018,000 after buying an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth $2,429,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 57.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 287,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

