Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $23.46 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.58.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

