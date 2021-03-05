Lunes (LUNES) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.08 Million

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded 251.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lunes has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $39,096.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Lunes Coin Profile
Lunes is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Lunes Coin Trading
