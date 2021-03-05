Lunyr (LUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,789.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $340,205.79 and approximately $9,789.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.19 or 0.00756271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00043049 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars.

