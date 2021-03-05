LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $467.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €467.00 ($549.41) and traded as high as €546.70 ($643.18). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €533.90 ($628.12), with a volume of 461,650 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €560.00 ($658.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €551.00 ($648.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €530.13 ($623.68).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €521.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €467.00.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

