LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 28th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Shares of LVMUY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 238,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,581. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $133.35. The company has a market cap of $320.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

