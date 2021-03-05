Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts Sells 20,000 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
LYFT traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.12. 13,966,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,561,642. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 199,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.
