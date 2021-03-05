Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $76.00 at Citigroup

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. 842,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406,792. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 739,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $44,554,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $330,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,766,309 shares of company stock valued at $97,252,734. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Lyft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $551,711,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after buying an additional 1,652,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

