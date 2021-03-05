Lympo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $331,156.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo has traded up 43.6% against the dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and $331,156.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00749629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00059299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042340 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

Lympo Token Trading

