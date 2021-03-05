LyondellBasell Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,027% compared to the average volume of 626 call options.

LYB stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.38. The stock had a trading volume of 79,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.52.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

