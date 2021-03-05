LyondellBasell Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,027% compared to the average volume of 626 call options.
LYB stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.38. The stock had a trading volume of 79,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.52.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
