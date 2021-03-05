M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Trading Up 6.4%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) shares were up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.88 and last traded at $54.86. Approximately 807,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 683,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,494 shares of company stock worth $7,963,285. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,642,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after buying an additional 386,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

