M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of M/I Homes worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

