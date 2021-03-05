M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Trading 5.8% Higher

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.43 and last traded at $52.21. 304,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 323,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $943,645.32. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 244.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

