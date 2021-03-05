Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 16,345 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.82% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $85,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,313,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,854 over the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

MSM opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

