Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 80,159 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,159 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Caterpillar worth $130,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000. Grace Capital increased its position in Caterpillar by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Caterpillar by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $214.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $226.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

