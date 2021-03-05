Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $108,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $501.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a market capitalization of $310.89 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

