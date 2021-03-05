Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.47% of The Williams Companies worth $114,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 837,839 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 219.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

