Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 19,914 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $99,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD opened at $205.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

