Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 204,780 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,342,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $161,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

BAC opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.