Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 40,383 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,383 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Fiserv worth $107,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Shares of FISV opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

