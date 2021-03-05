Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 7,268 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Emerson Electric worth $117,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after purchasing an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
