Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 7,268 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Emerson Electric worth $117,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after purchasing an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

EMR opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.