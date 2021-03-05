Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,263 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $67,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,254,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,834,000 after purchasing an additional 264,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $120.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $623.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

