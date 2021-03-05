Macquarie Increases IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $25.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Macquarie from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s current price.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

IMAX stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $16,434,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $7,774,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $10,079,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $8,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

