MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading Up 8% on Analyst Upgrade

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. MacroGenics traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 1,374,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 793,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

MGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

