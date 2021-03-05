Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of M opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

