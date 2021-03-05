Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.71 and last traded at $115.61. Approximately 372,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 226,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after acquiring an additional 509,754 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after buying an additional 334,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,624,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,855,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

