Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Magellan Health worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 55.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Magellan Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Magellan Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Magellan Health by 1,266.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $222,574.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lowered Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.