MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of MagnaChip Semiconductor worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MX opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $769.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

