Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares rose 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 4,662,151 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,813,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

