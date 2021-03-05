Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Up 6.7%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.85. 382,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 331,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Maiden by 130.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 43,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Maiden by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

