Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Announces Earnings Results

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Manchester United stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,257. The company has a market capitalization of $733.22 million, a P/E ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 0.90. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get Manchester United alerts:

MANU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Manchester United in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.