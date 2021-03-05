Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 4758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

MANU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $770.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

