Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,861,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 947,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51. Manganese X Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include Houlton Woodstock Manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, New Brunswick; Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 34 claims totaling approximately 1,985 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province; and Lac Aux Bouleaux property consisting of 4 mineral claims totaling 738.12 hectares located in Mont-Laurier in southern QuÃ©bec.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.