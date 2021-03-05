Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,861,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 947,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51. Manganese X Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
