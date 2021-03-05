MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 51,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,485. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,975,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,264,000 after buying an additional 319,869 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 489,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

