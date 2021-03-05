MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 8.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MannKind traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 8,880,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,519,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $907.07 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

