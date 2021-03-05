MANTRA DAO Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $67.10 million and $7.43 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00462851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00077002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00083797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00049817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00464935 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,328,955 tokens. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars.

