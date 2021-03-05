MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $172,959.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00461923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00077277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00081756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00050675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.90 or 0.00457416 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

