Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Up 5%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 48,747,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 30,802,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 142.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 586,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.