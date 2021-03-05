Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 79 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,977.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,229.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,203.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

