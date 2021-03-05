Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.30

Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $16.48. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 36,427 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $197.23 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

