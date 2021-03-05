Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,803 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

