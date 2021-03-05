Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102,659 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,803 shares of company stock worth $22,461,393 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.16 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.07. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

