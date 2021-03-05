Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Trading Up 6.6%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $179.32 and last traded at $178.70. Approximately 640,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 518,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

