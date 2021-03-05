Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
NASDAQ:MBII opened at $2.25 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $376.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About Marrone Bio Innovations
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.