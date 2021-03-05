Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $2.25 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $376.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 14,303,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 343,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 203,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.