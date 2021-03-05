Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $329.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $353.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

