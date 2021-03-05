Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,023 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $186,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,218. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $353.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

